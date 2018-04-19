Rising Debts Pose Risk to Nigeria - IMF
The International Monetary Fund has expressed concerns about Nigeria's debt servicing capacity, as the size of the total debt keeps rising against its revenue.
-
Nigeria: Rising Debts Pose Risk to Nigeria, Other Emerging Economies - IMF
Premium Times, 18 April 2018
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday warned that rising public debts in emerging economies may constitute direct risk to financial stability. Read more »
(file photo).
-
Nigeria: IMF Describes Nigeria's Debt Servicing Ratio As Extremely High
Vanguard, 19 April 2018
The International Monetary Fund, IMF, has once again expressed concerns about Nigeria's debt servicing capacity, as the size of the total debt keep rising against its revenue. Read more »
-
Nigeria: IMF Warns of Rising Threats to Global Financial System
Guardian, 19 April 2018
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), has warned that increasing debts in global economies, especially in emerging markets and low income economies like Nigeria are at higher… Read more »
-
Nigeria: IMF Advises Nigeria to Deploy Borrowed Funds in High-Return Investments, Infrastructure
This Day, 19 April 2018
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stressed the need for fiscal adjustment in Nigeria as it urged the federal government to ensure it expends borrowed funds on high return… Read more »
-
-
Nigeria: Again, IMF List Removal of Tax Exemptions As Strategy to Up Nigeria's Revenue
Daily Trust, 18 April 2018
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has once again identified the removal of tax exemptions by Nigeria as one of the many strategies to increase government revenues for increased… Read more »
-
Nigeria: IMF Douses Fears On Nigeria's Rising Debts Profile
Guardian, 19 April 2018
Contrary to increasing fears of negative outcome from Nigeria's rising external and domestic debts, which many believe are back to pre-2015 levels to fund infrastructure… Read more »
InFocus
-
The International Monetary Fund has advised Nigerian and other oil-dependent countries to intensify economic diversification as the global body foresees the crash of crude oil ... Read more »