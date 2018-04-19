Rising Debts Pose Risk to Nigeria - IMF

Nigeria: IMF Describes Nigeria's Debt Servicing Ratio As Extremely High Vanguard, 19 April 2018 The International Monetary Fund, IMF, has once again expressed concerns about Nigeria's debt servicing capacity, as the size of the total debt keep rising against its revenue. Read more »

Nigeria: IMF Warns of Rising Threats to Global Financial System Guardian, 19 April 2018 The International Monetary Fund (IMF), has warned that increasing debts in global economies, especially in emerging markets and low income economies like Nigeria are at higher… Read more »

Nigeria: IMF Advises Nigeria to Deploy Borrowed Funds in High-Return Investments, Infrastructure This Day, 19 April 2018 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stressed the need for fiscal adjustment in Nigeria as it urged the federal government to ensure it expends borrowed funds on high return… Read more »

Nigeria: Again, IMF List Removal of Tax Exemptions As Strategy to Up Nigeria's Revenue Daily Trust, 18 April 2018 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has once again identified the removal of tax exemptions by Nigeria as one of the many strategies to increase government revenues for increased… Read more »