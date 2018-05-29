Concerns About Right to Justice in Malawi
Although access to justice is a basic human right, many Malawians still have no access to it, this is according to National Programs Coordinator for Paralegal Advisory Service Institute, Chimwemwe Tasauka Ndalahoma. Ndalahoma says this is due to reasons such as long distance to the nearest court, huge backlog of cases in the court system which leads to delays and adjournments.
