War Leaves One in Four Girls in South Sudan Suicidal - Report

One in four adolescent girls in South Sudan has considered killing herself, traumatised by physical and sexual violence brought on by the country's civil conflict, a report shows.



Photo: Stefanie Glinski/IRIN

After fighting erupted in her village in Upper Nile last year, Rose, 26, has fled to Aburoc, in the northeast of the country.

