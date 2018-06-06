Peace Breakthrough - Ethiopia Ends 'Endless' Eritrea War
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government says it will fully accept and put into operation the Algiers accord, signed in 2000, that ended its war with Eritrea. A state of emergency has also been lifted two months early. The decision on the peace deal means Ethiopia will have to cede disputed land it has occupied for nearly 20 years.
Ethiopia: Govt Vows to Give Disputed Badme Town to Eritrea
VOA, 6 June 2018
Ethiopia will give a long-disputed swath of land to Eritrea, the government announced Tuesday. Read more »
Map showing the disputed border between Ethiopia and Eritrea.
East Africa: Ethiopia's Peace Offer Comes With Strings Attached
Deutsche Welle, 6 June 2018
Ethiopia's new prime minister Abiy Ahmed wants to recognize a longstanding peace deal with Eritrea. That's good news after 20 years of hostility but it's too early to celebrate,… Read more »
East Africa: Ethiopia Accepts the Algiers Agreement
Addis Standard, 5 June 2018
After a day long meeting by the 36 Executive Committee members of the ruling EPRDF a statement released by the politburo said Ethiopia will fully accept the December 12, 2000… Read more »
East Africa: Ethiopia Accepts Peace Accord With Eritrea
Deutsche Welle, 5 June 2018
After decades of conflict and land claims, Ethiopia said it fully accepts the terms of a peace agreement with coastal Eritrea. It has also partially opened its economy to foreign… Read more »
