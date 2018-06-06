Namibia Prisons Grappling With Food Shortages?
The Namibian government has been forced to use its food reserves in an effort to supplement the dietary needs of thousands of inmates. Prison authorities have blamed the shortage on the reduced food production at one of the most productive prison farms in the country.
-
Namibia: Prisons Hit By Food Shortages
Namibian, 5 June 2018
Security minister Charles Namoloh says because of reduced food production at one of the most productive prison farms in the country, the government has been forced to use its food… Read more »
...