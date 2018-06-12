6 June 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya Trials for Vaccines Enter Final Stages

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Angela Oketch

Researchers at the Kericho-based Kenya Medical Research Institute/Walter Reed Project Clinical Research Centre are finalising human trials of Ebola vaccines in the country.

The vaccines dubbed Ad. 26 ZEBOV and MVA-BN-Filo have already been administered to 122 healthy adults in Kericho County in the Rift Valley and its environs.

The phase II study is evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the two vaccines.

"We have finished vaccinating the participants. We are now doing clinical and laboratory assessment to monitor for safety issues and also testing whether the vaccine can provoke an immune response in the body," said an associate investigator at Kemri, Josphat Kosgei.

Similar trials are already taking place in US, Uganda, Tanzania and Nigeria. The patients will be followed for one year.

Early trials

"So far, we have not heard any report on safety issues and the early trials results will be provided towards the end of the year," said Dr Kosgei.

Although no cases of Ebola have been reported in Kenya, the medics noted that demonstrating the vaccine was safe and that it offered immunity against the deadly disease.

Ebola is highly infectious and is usually fatal. There is no vaccine to prevent it or licensed treatment for the disease, although a range of experimental drugs are being developed.

Early care with rehydration may boost chances of survival.

If approved, the vaccine could help in healthcare emergency response settings following an outbreak and protect scientists who work with the Ebola virus.

Kenya

Odinga Off the Hook in Defamation Case

ODM leader Raila Odinga and his Nasa co-principals appear to be off the hook after a French firm that supplied… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.