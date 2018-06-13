Nigeria: Nasrda Predicts Appearance of Moon Tomorrow

The Centre for Basic Space Science of the National Space Research and Development Agency (CBSS-NASRDA) has predicted that the Astronomical Lunar Crescent would be sighted tomorrow.

The agency's Director, Media and Corporate Communications, Dr. Felix Ale, said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.He said: "The conjunction of the moon would first occur on June 13 by 8:43p.m, but will appear in Nigeria tomorrow around 2:43p.m, which is 18 hours after its conjunction."

According to him, the moon could only be sighted with the naked eyes when there is a clear sky without any obstruction.He, however, added that the tiny lunar crescent could be sighted with the aid of Charged Couple Device (CCD) and astronomical telescope, or any other advanced astronomical instrument.

"Yola will be the first to witness the young lunar crescent around 6:53p.m to 7:21p.m, followed by Maiduguri from 6:55 p.m. to 7:23 p.m."Kebbi will witness the lunar crescent last by 7:32 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., while Sokoto would sight it between 7:29 p.m. and 7:57 p.m.

It would be seen in Lagos and Ogun between 7:26 p.m. and 7:56 p.m. concurrently," he said.He added that it would rise in Abuja between 7:16 p.m. and set at about 7:45 p.m, just as Kano would experience it between 6:51 p.m. and 7:42 p.m. with sunset and moonset, occurring at about 6:51 p.m. and 7:42 p.m.

Ale further said that Katsina would witness the appearance between 7:19 p.m. and 7:47 p.m., while it would be the turn of Jos and Enugu to experience it between the hours of 7:08 p.m. and 7:37 p.m.

According to him, sunset and moonset in Jos would occur at 6:46 p.m. and 7:37 p.m. In Enugu, it would appear between 6:45 p.m. and 7:37 p.m., while Kaduna would experience it between 7:16 p.m. and 7:44 p.m. Acting Director of CBSS, Dr. Bonaventure Okere, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that astronomical lunar crescent is the new part of the moon that usually appears at this time of the year.He said the sighting of the lunar crescent was more significant to the Muslims, because it helps them to calculate the beginning and the ending of Ramadan fast.

NAN