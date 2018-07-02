Khartoum — The Central Bank of Sudan has welcomed the US decision to remove sanctions on the Sudanese government and amend the Terrorism List.

On Friday, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the removal of the Sudanese Sanctions Regulations in the Federal Register.

OFAC also amended the Terrorism List Government Sanctions Regulations to incorporate a general license authorising certain transactions related to exports of agricultural commodities, medicines, and medical devices to Sudan.

The acting governor of the Central Bank of Sudan, Mosad Mohamed Ahmed, called the US decision "a positive development" in a press statement on Friday, as the decisions have opened the door for the normalisation of relations between the USA and Sudan.

In November 1997, Washington blocked Sudanese government property and prohibited transactions with Sudan, as it considered Khartoum an "unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States".

About two decades later, in October 2017, the economic sanctions were permanently revoked, because of "Sudan's positive actions [..].

"These actions included a marked reduction in offensive military activity [..] and steps toward the improvement of humanitarian access throughout Sudan, as well as cooperation with the United States on addressing regional conflicts," the Federal Register cites.