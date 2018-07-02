1 July 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: U.S. Support for Millions of Food Insecure People

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — A new food donation to Sudan by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide food assistance to 1.5 million of Sudan's most vulnerable people for the next six months.

Managed by the UN World Food Programme (WFP), the 55,000-metric ton donation of US-grown sorghum is scheduled for distribution to displaced and refugees in Sudan, including those from South Sudan, and other vulnerable groups, said a USAID press release.

USAID has provided more than 600,000 metric tons of urgently needed food assistance to hungry families in Sudan since 2013. The most recent shipment, of more than 47,000 metric tons of US-grown sorghum, arrived in Port Sudan on April 16.

In 2018, WFP plans to assist 4.8 million vulnerable people in Sudan; this includes displaced people, refugees, communities affected by climate change, and other food and nutrition-insecure groups, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in its latest biweekly bulletin.

Sudan is one of the world's least developed nations and 7.1 million people in the country require humanitarian assistance, USAID stated in its Food Assistance Fact Sheet of June.

The latest Sudan Acute Food Insecurity Situation Overview report indicates that the number of Sudanese in crisis and emergency levels of food security and requiring food assistance is expected to rise to six million from 5.5 million people in April.

Sudan

Two Journalists in Khartoum Sentenced to Prison, Detained

The Press and Publications Court sentenced a journalist to one month of imprisonment and to paying a fine of SDG40,000… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.