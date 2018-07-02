Sudan: U.S. Support for Millions of Food Insecure People

Khartoum — A new food donation to Sudan by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide food assistance to 1.5 million of Sudan's most vulnerable people for the next six months.

Managed by the UN World Food Programme (WFP), the 55,000-metric ton donation of US-grown sorghum is scheduled for distribution to displaced and refugees in Sudan, including those from South Sudan, and other vulnerable groups, said a USAID press release.

USAID has provided more than 600,000 metric tons of urgently needed food assistance to hungry families in Sudan since 2013. The most recent shipment, of more than 47,000 metric tons of US-grown sorghum, arrived in Port Sudan on April 16.

In 2018, WFP plans to assist 4.8 million vulnerable people in Sudan; this includes displaced people, refugees, communities affected by climate change, and other food and nutrition-insecure groups, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in its latest biweekly bulletin.

Sudan is one of the world's least developed nations and 7.1 million people in the country require humanitarian assistance, USAID stated in its Food Assistance Fact Sheet of June.

The latest Sudan Acute Food Insecurity Situation Overview report indicates that the number of Sudanese in crisis and emergency levels of food security and requiring food assistance is expected to rise to six million from 5.5 million people in April.