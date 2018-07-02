Arusha — The East African Community (EAC) deputy secretary general (Political Federation) Mr Charles Njoroge confirmed that the Inter Burundi dialogue, seeking to find peace solution in violent prone country was progressing well.

He hailed the partnership with Burundi developed through the joint technical team that brought together officials from the UN/EAC and the African Union to support the process.

"EAC remains committed to walking with Burundi towards peaceful and credible elections in 2020", he said, adding that the Community was also working on peace process in South Sudan.

The fourth and last Inter Burundi Dialogue talks were held at the Ngurdoto Mountain Lodge outside Arusha from November 27th to December 8th last year under its Facilitator former President Benjamin Mkapa.

Like in the previous sessions, it was aimed to engage all the parties to dedicate themselves to finding a solution to the political crisis there and agree on matters of mutual interest.

The United Nations Secretary general Mr Antonio Guterres has also promised that the UN will continue to assist Burundians to restore stability.

Speaking in New York after receiving a high level delegation from the East African Community (EAC), the UN boss emphasized that peace process should be sustained.

Inter-Burundi Dialogue was initiated following the crisis, including a coup attempt, which rocked the country from 2015 following President Pierre Nkurunziza's extension of his tenure.