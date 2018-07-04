3 July 2018

Sudan: North Darfur - Farmer Shot, Children Drown

Tabit — A farmer was wounded in a shooting near Tabit, North Darfur, on Sunday. The same day, two children drowned in the area.

Farmer Abdelhamid Mahjoub was shot by herders at Galab area, east of Tabit. Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that herders claimed that his farmland had become their property. When the farmer refused to concede, they shot him.

Two children, Mohamed Yousef Abulgasim (12)and Ibrahim Yousef (8) drowned in Tabit village in North Darfur on Sunday.

One of the children's relatives told Radio Dabanga that the two children drowned while playing in a deep hole. It was dug by a construction company working on the road between El Fasher and Nyala, which was flooded by rain.

