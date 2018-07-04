Sudan: U.S. Embassy Issues Travel Warning

Khartoum — The US Embassy in Khartoum has issued an alert to its citizens concerning an increased risk of terrorist and criminal attacks in Sudan's troubled Darfur region, Blue Nile state, and South Kordofan.

"Terrorist groups continue plotting attacks in Sudan, especially in Khartoum. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting foreign and local government facilities, and areas frequented by Westerners. Terrorists groups in Sudan have stated their intent to harm Westerners and Western interests through suicide operations, bombings, shootings, and kidnappings," the travel alert reads

The alert includes Kassala and North Kordofan states, where a State of Emergency is in effect.

"Arbitrary detentions, including of foreigners, have been reported across the country. Curfews may be imposed with little or no warning. The Sudanese government does not recognize dual citizenship and is likely to consider US-Sudanese dual citizens Sudanese citizens only."

Unidentified gunmen on 7 October 2017 abducted a Swiss aid worker from her residence in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state. She was released unharmed thirty-five days later. Also, in March 2017, a French man kidnapped in eastern Chad near the border with Sudan's Darfur region has been taken into the western Sudan region, before the Sudanese authorities secured his release.