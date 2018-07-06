6 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: EAC Launches Facility to Control Arms

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — A ballistics facility has been established to address security threats posed by arms proliferation and light weapons in the East African region.

The facility, which is based in Kampala, Uganda, is expected to enhance investigative capacity in arms related offences as well as capability to trace weapons in wrong hands.

"This is one of the flagship interventions to curb illegal trafficking of small and light weapons (SALWs)", said Charles Njoroge, the deputy secretary general (Political Federation) of the East African Community (EAC).

He said during his recent visit to the UN headquarters in New York that the centre has been established with the support of the European Union (EU).

The Regional Ballistics Referral Facility, as it is called, will be tasked to put in place an integrated ballistics identification system in the region.

Establishment of the centre, Mr Njoroge explained, is in line with the UN Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons and broader measures to counter terrorism.

Without giving statistics, he said, the EAC has specific targets on small and light weapons control that relates to the African Union's Silencing the Guns Initiative 2020.

The ballistics facility has been established at the time the EAC is yet to conclude and sign the draft protocol on Peace and Security.

East Africa

Al-Shabaab Launches Deadly Assaults in Somali Capital

More than 15 people have been killed and more than two dozen others were wounded in two assaults Saturday on the… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.