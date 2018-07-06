East Africa: EAC Launches Facility to Control Arms

Arusha — A ballistics facility has been established to address security threats posed by arms proliferation and light weapons in the East African region.

The facility, which is based in Kampala, Uganda, is expected to enhance investigative capacity in arms related offences as well as capability to trace weapons in wrong hands.

"This is one of the flagship interventions to curb illegal trafficking of small and light weapons (SALWs)", said Charles Njoroge, the deputy secretary general (Political Federation) of the East African Community (EAC).

He said during his recent visit to the UN headquarters in New York that the centre has been established with the support of the European Union (EU).

The Regional Ballistics Referral Facility, as it is called, will be tasked to put in place an integrated ballistics identification system in the region.

Establishment of the centre, Mr Njoroge explained, is in line with the UN Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons and broader measures to counter terrorism.

Without giving statistics, he said, the EAC has specific targets on small and light weapons control that relates to the African Union's Silencing the Guns Initiative 2020.

The ballistics facility has been established at the time the EAC is yet to conclude and sign the draft protocol on Peace and Security.