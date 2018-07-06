Tanzania: VP Samia to Grace UN Women Gender and Media Summit in Dar

Dar es Salaam — The Vice President, Ms Samia Hassan, is expected to grace the three-day Gender and Media Summit-2018 planned to start on August 22 in Dar es Salaam.

The event will also be attended by the UN Women Executive Director, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and leading media personalities of Tanzania. The summit will include several sessions and discussions of the status of gender reporting in Tanzania. The occasion will also be used for the launch of the report of the media monitoring exercise and research held earlier this year together with a handbook on gender responsive reporting, with a special focus on the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Gender and Summit comes after a week-long training on gender responsive reporting held in Dar es Salaam recently where 32 journalists from 15 Tanzanian media houses and students from the School of Journalism and Mass Communication attended.

In Tanzania, specific data collected in the Southern Africa Gender and Media Progress Study revealed that women comprise 22 per cent only of news sources, which was two percentage point more than the regional average of 20 per cent. Gender Links director Colleen Lowe-Morna said: "The media plays a frontline role in shaping attitudes, norms, and perceptions in achieving and contributing to gender equality."

For her part, UN Communications and Media Specialist Deepika Nath stated "A key component of the Summit is the Awards for Excellence in Gender Responsive Reporting in the categories of Print, Radio, Television, Photojournalism, Institutional and Leadership in Media,"

Funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and supported by Gender Links, the Summit is a component of the Acceleration of Gender-Responsive Sustainable Development Goals Localization - UN Women Executive Secretariat Capacity Support Programme; and aims to bridge the gender gap in media.