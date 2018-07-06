Uganda: President Meets, Pledges Support to Saachi Proprietors

press release

President Yoweri Museveni has held a meeting with a delegation of proprietors of Saachi a company that specializes in a brand of electronics and home appliances, who called on him yesterday at State House, Entebbe.

The group, which was led by its Director, Mr. Anand Nainani, briefed President Museveni on their company's investment portfolio in Uganda.

Saachi Manufacturers (U) Ltd which has been importing a variety of electronics and home appliances since 2004, started assembling and making their products in the country in 2017 including LED television sets, loud speakers, DVDs and flat irons, among other appliances.

President Museveni assured the group of NRM government's support in order to ensure that the company exploits its potential fully.

The Director of Saachi in Uganda, Mr. Anand Nainani, who briefed President Museveni about the company's high quality and affordable products, saluted him for his support to the company and the favourable investment trend in general in the country.

Saachi products enjoy customer choices not only in Uganda but also in the regional market as well.