Uganda: Museveni Pilots' Pay Increases 10 Times

The presidential aircrew is the biggest beneficiary of the new salary structure for public servants, according to the 2018/19 financial year salary structure seen by Saturday Monitor.

While salaries of some civil and public servants have been either doubled or increased by a few hundreds of thousands of shillings, the salary of the presidential aircrew has been multiplied by close to 10 times.

A post of Executive Director has been created on the crew and the holder will earn Shs22.5m per month or Shs270m annually.

The crew’s Chief Pilot and Chief Engineer, who were said to be underpaid, have leaped from Shs2.8m or Shs34.7m per year and will now each earn Shs21.6m per month or Shs259m annually.

The salary of the crew’s Captain has also jumped from Shs2.8m to Shs20.2m per month while that of the President’s pilot has jumped from Shs2.5m to Shs20m per month. A First Officer whose current salary is unstated, will also earn Shs20m.

The lowest paid employee on the crew, who has been earning about Shs1m, will now take home Shs12.1m, surpassing the sum (Shs2.8m) previously paid to the highest paid employee on the crew.

Salaries of presidential advisors, assistants and Resident District Commissioners have been maintained, with a Senior Presidential Advisor earning Shs2.3m while an assistant RDC, the lowest paid takes home Shs817, 216.

Despite going on strike in 2017 over, among other things, low salaries, a tax waiver on their salaries and promotions, prosecutors will not have much to smile about after their salaries saw a negligible increment.

The salary of the lowest ranking government lawyer, state prosecutor, has been increased from Shs737, 837 to Shs850, 000. That of the Solicitor General has been maintained at Shs15.4m, while that of the Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP) has been increased from Shs4.8m to Shs5.5m per month.

Salaries of Vice Chancellors of Public Universities have also been increased from Shs10.4m to Shs11.2m while a professor teaching science will earn Shs9.1m up from Shs8.4m. Their counterparts who do not teach science have had their salaries increased from Shs7.5m to Shs8.1m. District Chairpersons will take home Shs2.3m and Municipal Mayors Shs1.1m.

Specified officers

On the list, the Inspector General of Government (IGG) at Shs37m per month is the highest paid public official. Her deputies each earn Shs32m. The Auditor General (Shs36.1m), Chief Justice (Shs20m) and Head of Public Service (Shs17.6m) are some of the other highest paid government officials.

The list, however, excludes authorities such as Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Petroleum Authority, Uganda National Oil Company and self-accounting bodies such as Bank of Uganda where top bosses at the respective bodies earn between Shs30m to 60m per month.

Scientists

Meanwhile, the salary of the Director General of Health Services, the highest paid medical officer, has been increased from Shs4.6m to Shs6m. That of the lowest paid person in the same category, a nursing, theatre, laboratory and dental assistant has been increased from Shs209, 859 to Shs313, 832. A doctor’s salary has been doubled to Shs3m.

Science teachers have also had their salaries increased. The highest paid primary school teacher will earn Shs919, 222 while the highest paid secondary school teacher will earn Shs2.7m.

The lowest paid teacher will earn Shs228, 612 per month. Police constables, prison warders and wardresses have had their entry salary increased by Shs100, 000 from Shs366,933 to Shs466,933.

See full list of old and new salary structure on pages 6 & 7.