Nigeria Twitter Reacts to Saraki's Court Judgement

Nigeria's Senate President Bukola Saraki Was earlier Friday told he had no case to answer by the Supreme Court.

The Code of Conduct Bureau had on September 16, 2015, filed a 13-count charge against Saraki for alleged false and anticipatory declaration of assets before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

He was also accused of collecting double salaries during his time as governor of the western state from 2003 to 2011.

The charges were increased to 15 on April 18, 2016, and another charge was added on April 27, 2016, to make it 16. The government later increased the charges to 17 on January 11, 2017, and finally to 18 on February 23, 2017.

As the news of his acquittal filtered in, the Nigerian Twitter chimed in. The People's Democratic Party, to which Saraki formerly belonged to, led the pack.

