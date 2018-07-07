7 July 2018

Nigeria Twitter Reacts to Saraki's Court Judgement

Photo: Daily Trust
Senate President, Bukola Saraki.
By Dennis Erezi

Nigeria's Senate President Bukola Saraki Was earlier Friday told he had no case to answer by the Supreme Court.

The Code of Conduct Bureau had on September 16, 2015, filed a 13-count charge against Saraki for alleged false and anticipatory declaration of assets before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

He was also accused of collecting double salaries during his time as governor of the western state from 2003 to 2011.

The charges were increased to 15 on April 18, 2016, and another charge was added on April 27, 2016, to make it 16. The government later increased the charges to 17 on January 11, 2017, and finally to 18 on February 23, 2017.

As the news of his acquittal filtered in, the Nigerian Twitter chimed in. The People's Democratic Party, to which Saraki formerly belonged to, led the pack.

Supreme Court Cleared Senator Saraki of All Charges: We hail the Supreme Court of Nigeria for dismissing the asset declaration case against @SPNigeria @bukolasaraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). It's a triumph of justice, pic.twitter.com/vF1NFCTwDV

-- Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) July 6, 2018

A Tinubu supporter is ridiculing the Supreme Court acquittal of Saraki? Tinubu used to be the epitome of scandals, from certificate forgery to corruption. His saving grace was the Court. So if the Court is an ass, you must accept that your principal remains, like Saraki, guilty.

-- Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) July 6, 2018

IGP Idris - Saraki funded Thugs for Offa Robbery

Buhari - Saraki is corrupt, padded budget.

Meanwhile, Saraki #StopPropaganda pic.twitter.com/D8NBf2cmKP

-- Parosident Buhari (@TheMbuhari) July 6, 2018

Bukola Saraki might not ne perfect, but his goodwill for this country is underrated

-- Enekem 💎 (@EnekemGreg) July 6, 2018

Bukola Saraki survives at the Supreme Court. Saraki remains the biggest winner since 2015. Has now proved he is way smarter than Buhari and his men. Perhaps they have a come back to get him down. We wait and see.

-- Dr. Dipo Awojide (@OgbeniDipo) July 6, 2018

True Leadership in a political setting may not solve all societal problems but Empathy in a Leader goes a long way towards making people feel able to cope a little better with their challenges and problems.

Saraki gets this thing more than every single person inside Aso Rock. https://t.co/oFjcla099R

-- Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) July 5, 2018

Senator Sheu Sanni also congratulates the Senate President on the "victory"

Congratulations to Senate President Dr @bukolasaraki for the Supreme Court victory.

-- Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) July 6, 2018

Supreme Court Clears Saraki of False Asset Declaration Charges

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared Senate President Bukola Saraki of all allegations of false asset declaration. Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

