6 July 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Vows to Fish Out, Punish Politicians Sponsoring Violence

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari speaking on Democracy Day
By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Monguno, Borno State, promised to fish out and punish politicians who instigate violence in some states of the federation in their quest for political relevance.

Buhari, according to his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, was speaking as the special guest of honour at the closing event of this year's Army Day celebrations in Monguno, a town 136 kilometres from Maiduguri, which he described as a one-time stronghold of Boko Haram terrorists.

According to the statement, the president emphasised what he told Christian leaders in the State House on Thursday, that a solution to the deadly clashes between farmers and herdsmen was in the pipeline.

He threatened that whosoever was found culpable in the evil act would be brought to justice...

