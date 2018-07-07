Nigeria: Buahri's Group Applauds Signing of Executive Order On Corruption

A non governmental body, the Buhari Youth Organisation, BYO, Friday, described the signing of an Executive Order on the preservation of suspicious assets connected with corruption by President Muhammadu Buhari as a welcome development.

Recall President Buhari on Thursday, signed the Executive Order 6, which seeks to restrain owners of assets under investigation from carrying out any further transaction on such assets.

The BYO said the order seeking to seize assets of corrupt persons and institutions in Nigeria was in order commendable the President for what it said, was "Total declaration of emergency on corruption in the country."

Spokesperson of BYO, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, while addressing a press conference on activities and launch of the organisation scheduled for Tuesday July 10, 2018 in Abuja, however, enjoined well-meaning Nigerians to support the anti-graft war crusade of Buhari's led administration.

Ogenyi revealed that over one million youths from across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country are expected to converge in Eagle Square, Abuja, the nation's capital for the event.

He said the focus of the organisation was to mobilise youths across the 36 states of the federation, engage in youth empowerment and rehabilitation, advocate peaceful coexistence and tolerance among Nigerian.