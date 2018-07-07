6 July 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: 85-Year-Old Grandma Gang Raped in Jowhar

An elderly woman was on Thursday raped by several men at a Sugarcane plantation outside Hirshabelle adminstrative capital of Jowhar.

At least five suspects have been arrested following the alleged rape case.

The woman has been identified as 85 year old Madina Ali Kaay Osman.

Jowhar town is in shock following the incident.

