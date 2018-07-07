Ethiopia: PM Appoints Opposition Leader to the Board of State Broadcaster

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has appointed Merera Gudina (PhD), the chairperson of the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), as a member of the board of the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation.

In a letter signed on Thursday July 6, 2018, the PM appointed four members to the board of the state broadcaster including Merera.

In a similar move, the PM has appointed eight individuals to the board of the Ethiopian Press Agency among whom is a renowned personality Daniel Kibret.

In its extraordinary meeting held on Saturday July 7, 2018, the House of Peoples' Representatives has approved the appointments.