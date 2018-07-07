7 July 2018

The Reporter (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: PM Appoints Opposition Leader to the Board of State Broadcaster

By Yohannes Anberbir

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has appointed Merera Gudina (PhD), the chairperson of the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), as a member of the board of the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation.

In a letter signed on Thursday July 6, 2018, the PM appointed four members to the board of the state broadcaster including Merera.

In a similar move, the PM has appointed eight individuals to the board of the Ethiopian Press Agency among whom is a renowned personality Daniel Kibret.

In its extraordinary meeting held on Saturday July 7, 2018, the House of Peoples' Representatives has approved the appointments.

