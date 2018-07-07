7 July 2018

Kenya: Why Rapper Prezzo Broke Up With Tanzanian Girlfriend Amber Lulu

By Mwende Kasujja

Kenyan rapper Prezzo has broken up with his Tanzanian musician Amber Lulu.

Lulu in an interview with Millard Ayo said their one-year love affair has ended and she is now focusing on her music career.

She suggsted that the affair lacked true love, saying she needed to focus and get work done as opposed to sulking when things didn't work.

"Mimi sijaachika, nimeacha... Mapenzi ambayo sio ya ukweli tunadanganyana tu unaelewa, mwisho wa siku mimi mwenyewe nimeamua niwe tu peke yangu nifocus na career yangu tuone kama itaweza au itakuwaje... Love huwa na stress too much mimi mwenyewe nikuwa tu na stress siwezi kufanya chochote," said Lulu.

She said their long distance relationship was rocky and had normal issues experienced in relationships, but Prezzo never cheated on her.

Prezzo sponsored Lulu's video shoot in Nairobi, a thing she said she will forever treasure in their relationship.

"Amenishootia video yangu inayo kuja akasimamia kila kitu ambayo tulifanyia Nairobi nadhani hicho ni kitu kikubwa zaidi," Lulu said.

A month ago, in an interview, the singer, who first started out as a video vixen before venturing into music, was asked to mention the number of celebrities she has dated.

She went on to mention the likes of Young Dee, Barnaba Classic, Aslay, Rami Gallis and Prezzo.

Aslay however refuted the claims saying Lulu was just trying to pull a publicity stunt.

