Southern Africa: Zambia Supports Institutionalisation of SADC Parliament

Luanda — The Republic of Zambia is in favour of making the SADC Parliamentary Forum evolve into a regional parliament, said last Friday in Luanda the Speaker of the Angolan National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

The leader of the Angolan Parliament said so to the press at the 04 de Fevereiro International Airport of Luanda, on his arrival from Lusaka, after a two-day visit to the neighbouring country, where he was received in audience by the Zambian Head of State, Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

"Truly our mission had a good result. We received the support of the President of the Zambian Republic and its government, so that together we can transform the SADC Parliamentary Forum into a regional parliament in this August's summit. But before we'll participate in the meeting of Council of Ministers to discuss technical issues, but we are on the right track", he emphasised.

Luanda City hosted from 20 June to 02 July the 43rd Assembly of the SADC-PF Plenary Session, whose main theme was the transformation of this forum into a SADC Parliament.

Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos was elected SADC-PF chairman at the 40th Plenary Assembly of this organ held in November 2016,in Zimbabwe.