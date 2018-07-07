7 July 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Casualties Feared in Alshabaab Attack Targeting Interior Ministry Building

Alshabaab militants on Saturday launched a complex attack targeting tbe Interior and Security ministries building in the Somalia capital Mogadishu.

Two explosions were heard near the Sayidka junction before heavy exchange of fire.

The militants are said to have been wearing Somalia police uniform and identified themselves as security agents at a checkpoint before an explosion to acess the interior building.

Several staff at the Ministry were forced to jump off the building to safety.

Gunfire can still be heard from the scene.

Somalia

