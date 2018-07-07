Tanzania: Magufuli to Receive Tanzania's First Ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Photo: Pixabay

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli will tomorrow be the guest of honour during a special ceremony to receive Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that will be leased to Air Tanzania Corporation Limited (ATCL).

Information Services Department sent an invitation to media houses indicating that the Dreamliner is scheduled to land at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).

The aircraft, which is valued at $224.6 million, is one of the four newly procured planes by the government. This is the fourth aircraft to be procured by the government.

According to Boeing, the 787 Dreamliner is a family of technologically advanced, super-efficient airplanes with new passenger-pleasing features.

In addition to bringing big-jet ranges to midsize airplanes, the 787 Dreamliner will provide Air Tanzania with unmatched fuel efficiency and environmental performance, using 20 to 25 per cent less fuel and with 20 to 25 per cent fewer emissions than the other airplanes that were used before.