7 July 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: Call for Attaching Greater Importance to Human Rights Situation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Geneva — The ambassadors of 16 countries from the five continents called Thursday on the UN Human Rights Council to attach greater importance to the human rights situation in Western Sahara occupied cities.

The diplomats have also placed more emphasis on the need to support the report of the UN Envoy who assessed on the ground the Sahrawis' conditions in the Refugee camps and in the occupied cities, in the absence of a solution to the Sahrawi question which would guarantee the people's right to self-determination.

In an address read by South African ambassador, the ambassadors added that the UN Chief report 2018 mentioned cases of torture and repression, against Sahrawi civilians and notably Human Rights defenders in Western Sahara occupied cities.

The South African ambassador to the Council concluded her address by calling on the UN Human Rights Commission offices to cooperate with the UN Chief by sending technical delegation to Western Sahara, in conformity with the content of the report the UN Commissioner for Human Rights submitted during the works of the 38th ordinary session of the UN Human Rights Council, held last June.

Western Sahara

Nouakchott Summit, Turning Point in Handling Sahrawi Issue

Sahrawi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ould Salek affirmed that the 31st Summit of the African Union Heads of State and… Read more »

Read the original article on SPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.