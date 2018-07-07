7 July 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: 13 Killed 40 Injured in Interior Ministry Al-shabaab Attack

Photo: Dalson Radio
13 Killed 40 injured In Interior Ministry Al-shabaab Attack.

At least 13 people were killed in a complex attack launched by Somali militant group Alshabaab targeting the interior ministry headquarters in the capital Mogadishu.

Among the dead are three 3 militants who were gunned down by Somali special forces in a heavy exchange of fire that followed two VBIED explosions.

Two employees from the ministry of interior have been confirmed dead among them a senior staff.

Four government soldiers were killed in the attack.

The militants are said to have disguise themselves as Somali security agents and accessed a security checkpoint before the VBIED explosion and exchange of fire.

Alshabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is the first major attack by the Alqaeda affiliated group in the capital recently.

