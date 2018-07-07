7 July 2018

Nigeria: 10 Die in Osun Road Accidents

By Agency Report

No fewer than 10 people lost their lives in 15 road traffic accidents in Osun last month, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) disclosed in Osogbo on Saturday.

The state's Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Peter Oke, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo.

He blamed the accidents on reckless driving, over-speeding and impatience by motorists.

"I want to also let you know that the numbers of people involved in the accidents were 211, which led to the death of 10 people.

"Our statistics in June showed that 111 people were unhurt out of the 211 people involved in the recorded accidents.

"We were able to educate 171 road users arrested for various offences while driving on the roads."

Oke advised motorists to desist from making calls while driving and to also avoid drinking as well as to do away with other acts capable of leading to accidents.

He warned that the command would never allow traffic offenders to go unpunished. (NAN)

