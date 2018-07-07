Ethiopia: Deputy PM Visits Displaced People in West Guji, Gedio Zones

A delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen yesterday visited people displaced by the recent violence in West Guji and Gedio zones.

During the visit, the delegation held discussion with them on peace, security and emergency assistance as well as ways to maintain people-to-people relations.

They also discussed on how to rehabilitate the displaced community.

The inter-ethnic violence erupted in April around 400 km (250 miles) south of the capital and in all more than 1.2 million people have been forced to flee, said the report that gave no details of casualties.

"Renewed violence along the border areas of Gedeo and West Guji zones since early June ... has led to the displacement of over 642,152 IDP's (internally displaced persons) in Gedeo zone ... and 176,098 IDP's in West Guji zone of Oromia region." the report said.

Traditional leaders encouraged the movement of people back to their homes after the initial fighting in April but many have fled again in June, the report said.

Ethiopia's smallholder farmers see rise in crop yields

Usage of certified seeds, improved farming techniques and a guaranteed market for the country's wheat crop saw smallholder Ethiopian farmers' wheat yields increase by an average 14 percent, according to the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI).

"Overall, the 14 percent increase in yields is relatively substantial, since farmers were encouraged to simply use existing technologies. This research shows a package intervention, such as the Wheat Initiative, that combines improved inputs, techniques and a guaranteed market for smallholder farmers' crop can help simultaneously overcome the multiple adoption constraints small farmers often face, and enhance crop yields," said Alan de Brauw, researcher and co-author of the study.

These findings are part of the study to evaluate the impact of the Wheat Initiative, a program rolled out by the Ethiopian Agricultural ministry and the Agricultural Transformation Agency in 2013 to help smallholder farmers increase their wheat productivity.

If such a package realized a 14 percent increase in wheat yields across Ethiopia's entire wheat growing sector, it would translate into an additional half a million tons of wheat produced.

Sidama zone administrator, mayor of Hawassa resign

Chief administrator of the Sidama zone, Aklilu Adula and mayor of Hawassa city, Tewodros Gebiba, have resigned from their posts, according to the Southern Regional State's Communication Affairs Bureau.

Their resignation comes following the violence that occurred in the zone three weeks ago, it said.

About 10 people were killed and 89 others injured in the city of Hawassa and its environs due to the conflict.

More than 2,500 people were also displaced.

During consultation held with the residents, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) called on leaderships to take responsibilities for allowing the incident to happen and resign immediately.

The PM said so on his tour to the conflict-ridden areas of the Southern Regional State. Wolikite, Hawassa, and Wolayita Sodo towns were hot spots of the recent ethnic conflict in what used to be relatively calmer area of the country over the past three years, a time where the country was hit by widespread political unrest.

His statement was disclosed on the official twitter page of the Fitsum Arega, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister.

Fighting Al-Shabaab and clan militias leave 17 dead

At least 17 people have been killed in fighting between militants from Somalia's Al-Shabaab group and clan militias in the country's central semi-autonomous region of Galmudug, residents and the group told Reuters on Thursday.

Somali state-run Radio Muqdisho reported on its website on Thursday that the fighting in the Haradheere area, which started on Wednesday, had been triggered by alleged Al-Shabaab conscription of teenagers into their ranks.

Al-Shabaab has controlled the port district for years but has repeatedly clashed with local clan militias over a range of disputes.

"Al-Shabaab asked for teenagers to be recruited," the radio reported. A tax called zakat being imposed by Al-Shabaab had also stoked anger among the residents and militias, it added.

Residents in the area said a total of nine militia members and Al-Shabaab fighters had been killed in the fighting.

"We attacked Al Shabaab and ... then, Al Shabaab got many militants as reinforcement from various regions. We fought and fought till we ran out of bullets," a local elder, Farah Ahmed, told Reuters.