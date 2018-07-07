7 July 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Call for Contribution of Eritrean Diaspora Scholars

Massawa — Call was made for Eritrean scholars in the Diaspora to play due part in enhancing professional capacity of nationals inside the country to properly extract and utilize the nations marine resources.

During a meeting he conducted with Eritrean nationals from various countries that came to witness development programs and progress, Dean of the College of Marine Sciences and Technology, Dr. Zeccharia Abdelkarim said that alongside the effort of the government nationals in the Diaspora should play due role in ensuring sustainable national development.

Dr. Zeccharia further stated that colleges established throughout the country are contributing their share in the development of professional capacity of the youth, called on the Eritrean scholars in the Diaspora to take their share to that end.

The nationals on their part commending the youth for their contribution in the nation development programs expressed conviction to play due part in enhancing the professional capacity of nationals.

