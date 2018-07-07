7 July 2018

South Africa: Prasa Board Chair Hijacked, Kidnapped

Gauteng police are investigating after Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama was hijacked and kidnapped this week.

The transport department was informed that Kweyama was pepper-sprayed and bundled into the boot of her car, before being driven around for at least three hours, said spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi.

Her vehicle was abandoned in Katlehong and she emerged physically unharmed, he said.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Noxolo Kweza confirmed they were investigating a case of hijacking and kidnapping.

"At this stage, no one has been arrested," she said.

"Unfortunately that is all we are prepared to divulge so far as we don't want to jeopardise our investigations."

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande condemned the incident.

"This act of violence against the chairperson is a scare and intimidation tactic against the PRASA Board chairperson to defocus her on her enormous work and progress in turning around PRASA together with her board."

Nzimande said no amount of intimidation would stop Prasa and the government from continuing to investigate maladministration, corruption and state capture.

"I will be urgently engaging with PRASA board and management to discuss this matter further.

"Law enforcement agencies will continue to work hard and leave no stone unturned to arrest all the perpetrators of this senseless act of criminality and sabotage."

