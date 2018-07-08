Nigeria: Corruption Major Impediment to Nigeria's Development - - Supreme Court Judge

Justice Tanko Muhammad of the Supreme Court has said that corruption remains one of the major impediments to Nigeria's development.

Mr Muhammad said on Saturday in Kano while delivering a keynote address at the 11th Annual National Conference of the Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria, that the menace has permeated every level of Nigerian society.

"It is sad that whenever corruption is mentioned, attention goes to public office holders only, however, even the commonman is not left out in corruption practices," he said.

According to him, the country's development challenges are traceable to high level corruption in public and private life.

"The monster of corruption has grown so big and strong that it has penetrated all aspects of our life.

"As Muslims we must not forget the statement of Prophet Muhammad, Peace be upon him, that Allah has cursed the one who bribes and one bribed," he added.

Mr Muhammad commended the passage of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition) Act, 2015, but said it must be reviewed to meet new challenges posed by e-criminals and protect the public against their evil acts.

In the area of security, Mr Muhammad said that there is need to strengthen national security and develop ‎strong institutions to meet with the challenges of the fast changing and increasingly complicated modern life.

The Judge urged Muslim lawyers to promote national security, respect for human rights, rule of law and fight against corruption.

‎Earlier, president of the association, Kamal Dawud, condemned the killings of innocent Nigerians and called on the Federal Government to invest more in curbing the "faceless people and organisations fueling crises all over Nigeria".

"The government should warn all religious organisations in Nigeria against hate speech, any religious leader that instigates followers should be made to face the law," he said.

He also called on government at all levels to do what is necessary to make life easier for Nigerians, as well as improve and develop the economy.

He appealed to religious and traditional leaders to complement efforts of the government by playing positive roles in overcoming the country's security challenges.

On the 2019 general elections, Mr Kamal said politicians must desist from heating up the polity, and dwell on issues that would add value to the life of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the conference has as its theme: National Security, Human rights and developmental challenges in the 21st century Nigeria. (NAN)