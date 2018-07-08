7 July 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: CAN Suspends Nationwide Protest After Meeting With PMB

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has suspended the nationwide protest that was earlier scheduled for July 11.

CAN president, Rev Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, had in a statement on Thursday, mobilised Christians to a peaceful protest nationwide on the said date, to register their discontent with the state of the country, particularly as regards the inability of the government to provide solution to insecurity.

In the same statement, Olasupo had proposed that July 9-11, be declared a National Day of prayer and fasting against the activities of suspected herdsmen which has led to many deaths and destruction of property.

The umbrella body of Christians in Nigeria, said it was worried, disturbed and disappointed that despite public outcry for the overhaul of the security architecture and the possible replacement of the Service Chiefs, President Muhammadu Buhari has consistently turned a "deaf ear" to such calls.

It had also encouraged the participation of CAN National Executive Committee (NEC) members, the Church and denominational leaders in the peaceful protest.

But barely 24 hours after the directive, CAN president, in a statement by his media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, announced the suspension of the exercise due to some circumstances, it said, was beyond its control.

He, however said that the 3-day prayer and fasting will still hold as scheduled in all churches and state chapters of CAN.

