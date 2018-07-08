8 July 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: No Deputy Ministers in My Government - Says Chamisa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nelson Chamisa/Facebook
Nelson Chamisa.
By Staff Reporter

MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has said will not appoint deputy ministers when he names his government after the crunch July 30 elections.

Since independence, successive Zanu PF governments have always featured deputy ministers although critics say it's not clear what they are do.

Speaking at a rally in Zvishavane on Saturday, Chamisa promised a lean cabinet comprising no more than fifteen ministers.

"In our government we do not have deputy ministers; it is unnecessary," declared Chamisa.

"We want a lean and mean government that will be able to deliver, so that we have at most fifteen ministers.

"In our government we will not appoint ministers who will fail to execute their duties, we will send you home".

Chamisa criticised the current Zanu PF ministers for failing to deliver on their mandate.

"We cannot say we have a minister of transport when the road network in the country is in a deplorable state," he said.

"I was in Mberengwa, where our current transport minister Joram Gumbo comes from. When I go back to Harare I want to confront him and ask why the roads in his home are in such a poor state."

Chamisa said his government would elevate the status of traditional chiefs and village headmen and involve them in the governance structure.

"I will work with traditional chiefs and village headmen and, every year, I will assemble a dialogue meeting with them to promote interface between the traditional leadership and the national leadership."

He said this will be a departure from the current system by ruling Zanu PF party which uses traditional leaders as its electoral campaign foot soldiers.

Zimbabwe

Court - Mugabe Meets Ex-Guard Charged With Stealing His Computers

A presidential guard soldier who allegedly stole over 100 laptops and computer accessories from former President Robert… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.