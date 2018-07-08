8 July 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: ISDMG Deploys Observers to Ekiti, Cautions Against Violence

Election observer and monitoring group, the Independent Service Delivery Monitoring Group (ISDMG) has said it is deploying 100 observers to monitor next Saturday's governorship election in Ekiti. The group, in a statement signed by its director of contact and mobilisation, Faith Nwadishi, stated that as the country progresses towards the 2019 elections, there is need to continue to monitor progress being made by INEC, security agencies and politicians. Nwadishi, while urging politicians to shun any action that will jeopardise the success of the election, commended the electoral body for the progress made so far.

According to her, the observers from ISDMG have been deployed to take note of any irregularities, security breaches and lapses and to observe if logistical challenges have been surmounted by INEC. She also urged security agencies to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that cases of rigging, and ballot snatching are dealt with.

She said, "INEC has done its best by introducing various innovations. It's our hope that politicians play by the rules. We also hope that cases of vote buying are done away with this time around."

