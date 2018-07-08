Kenya: Party Leaders Say Uhuru, Raila 'Handshake' Has Calmed the Country

Photo: Daily Nation

Nasa leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta when they met at Harambee House in Nairobi on March 9, 2018.

Jubilee and Orange Democratic Movement leaders have committed to work together to ensure the success of the Building Bridges Initiative initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Raila Odinga.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga said their unwavering support for President Kenyatta will ensure that he fulfils his pre-election promises for the benefit of all Kenyans.

"The instructions we have from our party leader Mr Odinga is that we should support the administration of Mr Kenyatta to help him achieve his legacy as his term comes to an end in 2022," she said.

The legislator, who spoke during a National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) sports tournament organised by Kisumu Woman Representative Rosa Buyu in Ahero, Kisumu County, on Saturday, assured the Jubilee government that the opposition will support their initiatives in and out of Parliament.

FIGHT CORRUPTION

"As loyal supporters of Mr Odinga, we will not question his moves since we know that he has always sacrificed and done everything for the interest of Kenyans," said Mrs Wanga during the event that took place at Karanda Primary School.

Elders suspend rallies to focus on building bridges

Revoke your deal with Raila, Nandi leaders tell Uhuru

While lauding the government for the steps it has taken in the fight on corruption, the Homa Bay MP said no one should be spared in the fight.

Public Service Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh, who was the chief guest at the function, termed Mr Odinga a selfless man who has fought for the country to ensure the attainment of democracy and liberty.

"With the handshake between the two great leaders, the country is experiencing peace and harmonious co-existence between communities," she said.

HANDSHAKE

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi said that the country's economy was on the right track due to the calm witnessed after the handshake.

The leaders further committed to champion the allocation of more funds to the NGAAF to ensure that women are more economically empowered.

"As the Ministry concerned with gender issues, I will advocate that seats of women representatives be given more resources," said Shebesh.

Mrs Buyu termed as unfair for MPs to be given Sh100 million annual allocation while they are only given Sh7 million per constituency every year.