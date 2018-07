Khartoum — The head of the Public Prosecutor's Office, Mahmoud Mahdi, has reported that this year there have been 3,000 cases of child molestation in Khartoum state alone.

Speaking to Nile Channel, Mahdi pointed out that have been about 200 complaints filed the child crimes courts.

He warned children to be careful and not to take instructions from strangers.

In June, the Family and Children's Court in Omdurman passed-down the death sentence against a man convicted of the rape of three boys.