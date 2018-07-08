8 July 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Jebel Marra Fighting Swells South Darfur Camps With New Displaced

Mershing — Dozens of families have reportedly arrived at Mershing camps in South Darfur because of fighting between government forces and armed movements in Jebel Marra.

One of the camp sheikhs told Radio Dabanga that the number of families who arrived in the camp since the month of Ramadan in May until last Sunday reached 450 families, most of them fled from the areas of Rabkona, Sawani, Gena and Libei.

As reported by Radio Dabanga last week, clashes between armed opposition forces and Sudanese paramilitary forces continued in south-west Jebel Marra on Thursday morning.

The clashes took place in Fundug Badiya, between Baldong and Golol, in Central Darfur's Nierteti locality. A spokesman for the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) led by Abdelwahid El Nur claimed that the rebels managed to kill 45 members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). A rebel fighter was killed.

Spokesman Waleed Mohamed Abakar added that they have seized various weapons and ammunition while one of the movement's soldiers was killed.

"The militias burned the Owa Ateem Quran School at night and attacked civilians during their retreat from the area," Abakar claimed.

Many civilians have taken to the mountains of Jebel Marra to find refuge in caves.

