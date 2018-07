Tunis/Tunisia — The national rugby team Saturday defeated Zimbabwe's 18-14 (5-7 at half-time) in Béja as part of African qualifiers for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The national team conceded a 0-118 defeat to Namibia's in a first game last June 21 in Windhoek.

Tunisia will face Uganda next August 4 in Entebbe before playing Kenya on August 11 and Morocco on August 18.