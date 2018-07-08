Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (French: UGTT) Noureddine Tabboubi Saturday inked in Dhiafa Palace, Carthage, an agreement to increase the guaranteed minimum wage.

This agreement includes 15 items that cover social negotiations, precarious jobs, wage increases in some sectors, reform of social funds, price control, the purchasing power and the revision of the statutes of the civil service and public institutions.

The wage increase rate has not yet been set, Taboubi told the media. The matter will be considered Monday at a second consultation meeting with the government and the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (French: UTICA).

"An agreement that sets the deadline for wage talks in the public and private sectors will also be signed," Taboubi said.

It was likewise agreed to implement November 27, 2017, agreement on precarious work in the shortest time possible, pay the wage rise for retirees and continue to subsidise commodities.

Chahed, for his part, highlighted the importance of this agreement for wage earners and retirees, voicing hope it will help improve the social climate.