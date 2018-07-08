Tunisia: Nearly 6 Million Quintals of Grain Collected Up to July 5 (Agriculture Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — The volume of grain production collected till July 5, reached 5,806 million quintals on a harvested area of nearly 507,000 ha, that is 70% of the fields to be harvested.

According to the General Directorate of Agricultural Production at the Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry, the grain fields affected by fires are estimated at 305 hectares, including 77 ha in Jendouba, 50 ha in Siliana, 40 ha in Beja and 30 ha in Bizerte.

The Ministry forecasts for the season 2017-2018, a grain harvest of more than 14.3 million quintals (1.4 million tons) against 16.1 million quintals last season.

The governorates of the north, Beja, Jendouba and Bizerte have the lion's share with a harvest of 8 million quintals.