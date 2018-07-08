8 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Catholic Church Leader Drums Support for Chilima Presidency in 2019

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Head of the powerful and influential Catholic Church in Malawi has indirectly told its faithful to vote for vice president Saulos Chilima in the 2019 presidential race.

Archbishop Thomas Msusa said this Saturday at Limbe Cathedral during the ordination of 11 priests for Blantyre archdiocese.

"Next year we should not vote for leaders because they come from our region, religion or tribe. Let us vote for visionary, God fearing and transformative leader," said Msusa.

"But please listen carefully, if this God fearing, visionary and transformative leader coes from your church or region don;t hesitate to vote for him. If we have one of our own family, why not vote for that person," said Msusa.

Chilima is Catholic and has received wide support from priests of his church including the head of the church in central region Bishop Tarcicious Ziyaye.

His Grace Msusa said the church should vote for a leader who is God fearing, visionary and puts Malawi first.

"This is why I say we need to vote for our own member of the church," said Msusa amid hand clapping and applause from the faithful.

In his speech, Chilima did not speak in metaphors or parables as he has done before on such occasions.

The vice president is yet to kick off his campaign but his Transformation movement is already on the ground campaigning for him.

Malawi

U.S. Demands Review of Malawi Public Procurement Law After 'Policegate'

Malawi's second largest donors, the United States, is demanding a review in the procurement Act following what has been… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.