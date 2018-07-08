Malawi Catholic Church Leader Drums Support for Chilima Presidency in 2019

Head of the powerful and influential Catholic Church in Malawi has indirectly told its faithful to vote for vice president Saulos Chilima in the 2019 presidential race.

Archbishop Thomas Msusa said this Saturday at Limbe Cathedral during the ordination of 11 priests for Blantyre archdiocese.

"Next year we should not vote for leaders because they come from our region, religion or tribe. Let us vote for visionary, God fearing and transformative leader," said Msusa.

"But please listen carefully, if this God fearing, visionary and transformative leader coes from your church or region don;t hesitate to vote for him. If we have one of our own family, why not vote for that person," said Msusa.

Chilima is Catholic and has received wide support from priests of his church including the head of the church in central region Bishop Tarcicious Ziyaye.

His Grace Msusa said the church should vote for a leader who is God fearing, visionary and puts Malawi first.

"This is why I say we need to vote for our own member of the church," said Msusa amid hand clapping and applause from the faithful.

In his speech, Chilima did not speak in metaphors or parables as he has done before on such occasions.

The vice president is yet to kick off his campaign but his Transformation movement is already on the ground campaigning for him.