Tanzania: Any Moment Now, Air Tanzania Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to Land in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam — Hundreds of Dar es Salaam residents have gathered at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) to receive the much-awaited Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that is scheduled to arrive here later today.

The event - to welcome Air Tanzania's 262-seater Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - will be graced by President John Magufuli.

Among those that have already arrived here for the event include the Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan; Prime minister Kassim Majaliwa, Chief Secretary, Ambassador John Kijazi; Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Phillip Mpango as well as Works, Transport and Communications Minister, Mr Isack Kamwelwe.