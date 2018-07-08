8 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Any Moment Now, Air Tanzania Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to Land in Dar es Salaam

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — Hundreds of Dar es Salaam residents have gathered at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) to receive the much-awaited Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that is scheduled to arrive here later today.

The event - to welcome Air Tanzania's 262-seater Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - will be graced by President John Magufuli.

Among those that have already arrived here for the event include the Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan; Prime minister Kassim Majaliwa, Chief Secretary, Ambassador John Kijazi; Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Phillip Mpango as well as Works, Transport and Communications Minister, Mr Isack Kamwelwe.

Tanzania

Air Tanzania Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Lands in d'Salaam

The much awaited Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has landed in Tanzania at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) for… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.