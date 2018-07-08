8 July 2018

Nigeria: Saraki Leads NATIONAL ASSEMBLY Delegation on Parliamentary Visit To USA

Senate President, Bukola Saraki.
Abuja — President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, will on Monday lead a National Assembly Delegation to Washington D.C, United States of America, on a Parliamentary visit.

Members of the delegation include Leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda, Chairman, Committee on Rules and Business, Senator Baba Kaka Garbai, Chairman, Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations and Diaspora, Senator Rose Oko and Chairman, House Committee on Telecommunications, Hon. Fijabi Saheed Akinade, Chairman, House Committee On Justice, Hon. Rasak Atunwa and Hon. Hassan Saleh, Chairman House Committee on Local Contents.

Also on the trip are the Chairman, House Committee on Women in Parliament, Hon. Evelyn Oboro Omavowan, Chairman, House Committee on Freedom of Information, Hon. Gabriel Okoye Onyenwife, Hon. Sunday Marshal Katung and the Director General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Ladi Hamalai.

The visit, among others, is meant to strengthen parliamentary and diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and the United States.

During the trip, Saraki is expected to deliver a speech on Nigeria /US Relations and opportunities at the Council On Foriegn Relations while the delegation is expected to meet with the U.S. State Department and USAID Officials to discuss Energy Development, Health, Education, Gender Development Initiatives and Agriculture.

Other highlights of the trip include meetings with select Members of the U.S. House Foreign Relations Committee led by Sen. Ed Royce, Ranking Member Eliot Engel, Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations Subcommittee Chairman, Chris Smith and Ranking Member Karen Bass to discuss issues of mutual interest to Nigeria and the U.S.A.

The delegation will also hold meetings with select members and staff of the Committee on House Administration, including, Chairman Gregg Harper, Ranking Member Bob Brady and Chairman, Cedric Redmond, and Members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

In addition, the team will hold talks with the U.S. Congress Leadership, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Pro Tempore, Senator Orrin Hatch as well as with members of Foreign Relations, Committee on Africa and Global Health.

The delegation will also partake in a Policy Forum on “Doing Business and Investing in Nigeria” hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, where Saraki will make a presentation.

