Tanzania: Air Tanzania Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Lands in d'Salaam

Photo: The Citizen

Dar es Salaam — The much awaited Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has landed in Tanzania at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) for the first time on Sunday.

The plane touched down at the country's major international gate way at 5.18pm from the United States of America (USA).

President John Magufuli was the guest of honor who graced the event to receive the plane that will be leased to Air Tanzania Corporation Limited (ATCL).The new aircraft becomes the fourth among seven aircrafts that have been bought by the administration of the fifth phase government that took office in November 2015.

After it touched down, the plane received a water salute from two firefighting engines that were spraying arcs of water over it, as a sign of respect, honour and gratitude.

The Dreamliner that is valued at $224.6 million at list prices has a seating capacity of 262 passengers that can be accommodated in a three-class configuration.

It is set to have a route to Mumbai (India) Bangkok (Thailand) and Guangzhou (China) starting in September.

The government has already received the three 76 seaters Q400 turboprop planes worth $32 million each from Canada's Bombardier Aerospace.

The three planes flies to twelve local destinations such as Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Mbeya, Dodoma, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Bukoba,Kigoma, Tabora, Mtwara, Ruvuma and Zanzibar.