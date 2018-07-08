Nigeria: Buhari Has Reduced Country to His Level, Says Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), Sule Lamido, has urged Nigerians to join hands to lift the country, stressing that President Muhammadu Buhari has reduced the country to his level.

Lamido, who spoke to The Guardian, regretted that the president and his All Progressives Congress (APC), had taken Nigeria through "the path of suffering, confusion, apprehension and division in the past three years."

On insecurity bedeviling the country, particularly, the incessant herdsmen and farmers clashes, the former governor said they all boiled down to the personality and outlook of President Buhari.

He said: "What you see in Nigeria today is not only as a result of incompetence of the leader, but also the lack of capacity of the number one citizen to unite the citizens.

"President Buhari has reduced Nigeria to his level and I want to call on Nigerians to use the opportunity of 2019 election, to join hands to lift their country to greatness. Buhari revels in spreading fear, hate and division. That is not what Nigerians want or are known for."

The PDP presidential aspirant said the emergence of Reformed APC is a sign to President Buhari that his leadership no longer commands respect, pointing out that in the days to come, many of Buhari's former foot soldiers would come out boldly to denounce his incompetence and nepotism.