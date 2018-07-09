8 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria Cancels Sporting Event After Protest By 'Maltreated' Athletes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Athletes protest poor welfare, disrupt All Nigeria Championships

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) on Sunday cancelled the All Nigeria Athletics Championship holding in Abuja, following protests by participating athletes over poor welfare.

Sunday Adeleye, AFN Technical Director, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that the decision followed an emergency meeting of the board of the AFN regarding the protest.

"The decision we have reached is that the championships is cancelled and we further decided that we are going to select athletes who will represent Nigeria at the All African Senior Athletics Championships," he said.

The All Nigeria Athletics Championships, which kicked-off at the Abuja National Stadium of Saturday, was supposed to be the National Trials for athletes expected to fly Nigeria's flag at the All African Senior Athletics Championships.

Asaba, Delta State, is billed to host the event in August.

NAN reports that athletes had earlier on Sunday barricaded the tracks at the Abuja National Stadium and demanded talks with the AFN board to address poor welfare condition and failure to redeem outstanding allowances.

NAN also reports that some of the athletes decried the harsh welfare conditions with which they compete at any event organised by the AFN.

They also criticised the athletes' representative on the AFN board for not representing their interests adequately on the board.

All efforts to return the athletes to action proved abortive, as they held a meeting and decided that they would not compete except their grievances were looked into.

The AFN board was forced to hold an emergency meeting of members present.

The outcome was the decision to cancel the National Trials.

Adeleye, who had hoped the issue would be resolved, later told NAN that some of the protesting athletes misinterpreted what constituted logistical provisions for the event.

"We call it All Nigeria Championships but we cannot take care of over 600 athletes by ourselves as a federation", said Adeleye, who is the athletes' representative of the board of AFN, said.

"How do we put over 600 athletes in hotels? It is called trials, where you come and try to be selected. If you are selected, then we will adequately take care of you," he said

The three-day event started on Saturday and was supposed to end on Monday. (NAN)

Nigeria

Anglican Church Frowns At Buhari's Executive Order On Seizure of Assets

The Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Enugu (Anglican Communion) weekend expressed concerns over the recently signed… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.