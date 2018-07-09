9 July 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria Soccer Bosses Under Probe for Graft

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Amadu Pinnick.
By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — Anti-Corruption agencies are investigating Nigerian football executives following allegations of corruption.

The investigations follow a petition by the former national team coach, James Peters, who alleged "monumental stealing and financial crimes" in the beleaguered Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed it had opened a probe against NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, and his deputies, Barrister Seyi Akinwum and Mallam Shehu Dikko. General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, and Executive Committee member, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf, are also under probe.

In his petition, Peters, who was caretaker coach of the team for a brief period ten years ago, alleged the soccer executives were using companies linked to themselves to warehouse money outside the official accounts of the NFF in the Central Bank and diverting funds for fraudulent activities.

The League Management Company, which is tasked to run the premiership, is also implicated.

Nneka Ikem Anibeze, the EFCC spokesperson, said the agency had written to the Ministry of Youth and Sports notifying it of the investigations against the NFF executives.

The government recently ordered Pinnick to step down from his position, following a High Court order nullifying his election in 2014.

The upheavals coincide with the disappointing outing by Nigeria in the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria

Anglican Church Frowns At Buhari's Executive Order On Seizure of Assets

The Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Enugu (Anglican Communion) weekend expressed concerns over the recently signed… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.