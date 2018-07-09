Nigeria Soccer Bosses Under Probe for Graft

Abuja — Anti-Corruption agencies are investigating Nigerian football executives following allegations of corruption.

The investigations follow a petition by the former national team coach, James Peters, who alleged "monumental stealing and financial crimes" in the beleaguered Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed it had opened a probe against NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, and his deputies, Barrister Seyi Akinwum and Mallam Shehu Dikko. General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, and Executive Committee member, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf, are also under probe.

In his petition, Peters, who was caretaker coach of the team for a brief period ten years ago, alleged the soccer executives were using companies linked to themselves to warehouse money outside the official accounts of the NFF in the Central Bank and diverting funds for fraudulent activities.

The League Management Company, which is tasked to run the premiership, is also implicated.

Nneka Ikem Anibeze, the EFCC spokesperson, said the agency had written to the Ministry of Youth and Sports notifying it of the investigations against the NFF executives.

The government recently ordered Pinnick to step down from his position, following a High Court order nullifying his election in 2014.

The upheavals coincide with the disappointing outing by Nigeria in the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Russia.