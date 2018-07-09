Photo: @nelsonchamisa/Twitter

The MDC rally at Marondera.

Marondera — MDC Alliance presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa has rubbished continued State media claims he has promised former First Lady Grace Mugabe a Vice President post in exchange for her support in his bid to form the country's next government.

The State-owned Sunday Mail ran a story claiming the Presidential hopeful had "jumped into bed" with former President Robert Mugabe's wife.

Grace is said to be the brains behind the National Patriotic Front (NPF), a political opposition formed by disgruntled G40 politicians who were elbowed out of the ruling party when President Emmersn Mnangagwa took over the country following Mugabe's shock ouster November last year.

Addressing thousands of party supporters at campaign rally at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera on Sunday, Chamisa accused Zanu PF and the State-controlled media of misleading the public ahead of this year's elections July 30.

"I have not run out of options that I would resort to appointing Grace Mugabe as my vice president. Don't listen to the Sunday Mail.

"The Herald and Sunday Mail now have an editorial policy to misinform the people," Chamisa said.

The opposition leader said he found it strange that after working with Mugabe for 56 years, Mnangagwa and Zanu PF now found everything so wrong about anyone cutting deals with the former first family.

"As the MDC Alliance, we respect Mugabe's legacy but he is now history and like everyone, we are also happy that he has retired," Chamisa said, adding, "Why is Zanu PF tormenting him? I have never met him since he retired but I have heard from sources that he said Chamisa had a clear agenda and he would vote for me. If Mugabe wants to vote for me, he is welcome.

The Rudhaka rally was Chamisa's 57th rally since he launched his campaign and said he would now concentrate on holding campaign rallies in urban areas with the next engagement set for Sakubva Stadium in Manicaland.