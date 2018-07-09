9 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Safari Bet Jackpot Winner Off to Russia FIFA World Cup

One lucky Kenyan, Jackline Vulenywa, leaves for Russia on Monday to attend the World Cup semi-finals courtesy of Safari Bet.

Despite not being an ardent football fan, the craze around the World Cup moved her to listening to a sports show on a local radio and that way she learned about Safari Bet's offer on a 10-match jackpot for a stake of Sh95.

"I decided to place my bet, for the first time in my life despite hearing about betting over and over before. I forgot about the stake almost immediately so it came as a shock to me when I was informed that I had won the trip to Russia," explained Vulenywa.

The young administrator at a real estate company in Nairobi says she placed her bet without the help of any football pundit.

Trusting her gut feeling, she made her pick for the 10 matches.

To qualify for the Russia trip, punters had to play for the jackpot whose prize was the fully paid trip.

"This will be a once in a lifetime exclusive opportunity to chase and soak in the World Cup atmosphere," said Safari Bet Kenya Chief Marketing Officer Jerry Mwenda.

Mwenda noted that their partnership with Bunson Travel and CWT is due to shared belief in creating social fun and unforgettable customer experiences through the World Cup and beyond.

